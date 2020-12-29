“Angeline Quinto fulfills dream in yearbook: ‘Law of attraction‘”

Angeline Quinto made this yearbook dream come true.

Angeline Quinto shared a “law attraction” moment on social media.

\On December 27, the singer shared a page from her school’s yearbook. Next to her photo, it said that she wants to be a “professional singer someday.”

That dream has become a reality. Angeline is one of the most popular singers in the country with hits that ruled the OPM airwaves.

Angeline shot to fame after she won Star Power in 2011.

Aside from being a singer, she also ventured into acting.

This year, Angeline launched an online talk show titled PadaLOVE which delivers stories about love to inspire and give hope to its viewers.

She also ventured into entrepreneurship this year with her fried chicken business called AQ Wings of Love.