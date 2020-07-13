“Angeline Quinto swears in pain and frustration as House committee denied ABS-CBN a new franchise”

Angeline Quinto in pain over the denied franchise of ABS-CBN.

Angeline Quinto could no longer hold back her emotions and cursed in frustration after a Congressional House committee denied ABS-CBN a new franchise, shutting down the network for good on television and radio.

“Hindi aq perpektong tao. Nasasaktan po aq. Hihingi napo aq ng tawad sainyo. P****G I**! ginawa niyo sa aming lahat (sic),” she said on Twitter.

She added that she was still trying to get over a heartbreak and now she has to face this ordeal too.

“Hindi pa aq nakaka move on sa love life, pinatay niyo nanaman aq (sic),” she tweeted.

Angeline remarked that the pain inflicted on ABS-CBN and Kapamilyas will never be forgotten.

“Sa lahat ng Kapamilya sa buong mundo, hindi natin kakalimutan ang araw na ito. Napakasakit ng ginawa niyo sa pangalawang tahanan namin. Sa mga katrabaho ko. Napakarami niyong sinaktan! Napakarami niyong inulila. Nasaan ang puso niyo,” she said.

The singer then urged the government to focus on what matters at the moment, which are providing jobs for the unemployed and combating COVID-19.

“Okey na ho. Naipasara na ang ABS-CBN. Dun na po tayo sa totoong problema ng bansa. Ung mga nawalan ho ng trabaho, ung bawat pamilya ho na hindi alam paano bukas. At lalo ho sa Covid paano na ho natin ito susulosyunan,” she stated.

Angeline started her career in ABS-CBN after she became the grand winner of Star Power: Sharon’s Search For The Next Female Pop Superstar in 2011.

She appeared in various Kapamilya shows like ASAP, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano , and Maalaala Mo Kaya , among others.

ABS-CBN was denied a fresh franchise by the House committee on Friday, July 10, voting 70 to 11 following the weeks of congressional hearings since it went off air on television and radio after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order to the network last May 5.