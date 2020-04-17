Angels & Airwaves Share New Single, New Album Update

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 17, 2020

Tom Delonge’s Angels & Airwaves have shared a brand new single ‘All That’s Left Is Love’, released to raise needed funds for US charity Feeding America.

“As we are all stuck at home and watching these unfortunate world events unfold, we couldn’t help but notice little glimmers of light showing across the globe, revealing the positive side of humanity that sometimes gets lost in our day-to-day lives,” wrote Angels & Airwaves on Facebook before sharing the song.

“That, ULTIMATELY, is what this band has been about since day 1 – HOPE. With all of that in mind, we decided to channel our feelings into a song.” All proceeds from the new track will benefit Feeding America.”

It’s nearly been a year since Angels & Airwaves first teased their return. We’ve received a couple of singles in that time but the album is yet to come. It’s not clear whether ‘All That’s Left Is Love’ will feature on the record.

According to Delonge, while Angels & Airwaves are still planning to release an album, we may have to wait a little longer.

“We look forward to coming out with this new album when the time is right (as it is almost done) and after things get back to normal our touring will start up once again across the world to help spread the message that this band has stood for 13 years… hope,” he said.

Watch the clip for ‘All That’s Left Is Love’ below.