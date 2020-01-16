Angie McMahon, Frankie Cosmos, Sheer Mag Lead Meadow Music Festival 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 16, 2020

Regional Victorian music festival Meadow (fka By the Meadow) return for their seventh year in 2020. They’ve now revealed the lineup for this year’s event, featuring an actually stacked bill of local and international talent.

Homegrown legends Angie McMahon and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever head up the event, which will also feature New York indie-pop outfit Frankie Cosmos along with Philly garage-punks Sheer Mag on the bill.

Dyson Stringer Cloher, Youth Group, Emily Wurramara, Sweet Whirl and heaps more fill out the 2020 event.

Meadow takes place between 27-29 March in Bambra, on the edge of the Victorian Otways.

Check out the full lineup below. Tickets are on sale now with a range of options, and organisers have announced they’ll be donating 20% of profits to Country Fire Authority in Victoria to aid bushfire relief efforts.

[embedded content]

Meadow Music Festival 2020

27-29 March, 2020

Bambra, Victoria

Tickets: Meadow

Angie McMahon

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Frankie Cosmos

Sheer Mag

Dyson Stringer Cloher

Close Counters

Youth Group

Loure

Elizabeth

Emily Wurramara

Cool Sounds

3k

Darcy Justice

Sweet Whirl

First Beige

Elle Shimada Collective

Colette

Egoism

Surprise Chef

100

Swazi Gold