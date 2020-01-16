Angie McMahon, Frankie Cosmos, Sheer Mag Lead Meadow Music Festival 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 16, 2020
Regional Victorian music festival Meadow (fka By the Meadow) return for their seventh year in 2020. They’ve now revealed the lineup for this year’s event, featuring an actually stacked bill of local and international talent.
Homegrown legends Angie McMahon and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever head up the event, which will also feature New York indie-pop outfit Frankie Cosmos along with Philly garage-punks Sheer Mag on the bill.
Dyson Stringer Cloher, Youth Group, Emily Wurramara, Sweet Whirl and heaps more fill out the 2020 event.
Meadow takes place between 27-29 March in Bambra, on the edge of the Victorian Otways.
Check out the full lineup below. Tickets are on sale now with a range of options, and organisers have announced they’ll be donating 20% of profits to Country Fire Authority in Victoria to aid bushfire relief efforts.
[embedded content]
Meadow Music Festival 2020
27-29 March, 2020
Bambra, Victoria
Tickets: Meadow
Angie McMahon
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Frankie Cosmos
Sheer Mag
Dyson Stringer Cloher
Close Counters
Youth Group
Loure
Elizabeth
Emily Wurramara
Cool Sounds
3k
Darcy Justice
Sweet Whirl
First Beige
Elle Shimada Collective
Colette
Egoism
Surprise Chef
100
Swazi Gold