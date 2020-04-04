“Angie Mead King on celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility: ‘Be the inspiration for others to achieve’”

YouTuber and car enthusiast Angie Mead King posts about the International Transgender Day for Visibility.

Currently based in California where they are also doing home quarantine, Angie Mead King took to her Instagram account last March 31 to share that she is celebrating International Transgender Day of Visibility. The Human Rights Campaign website defines the day as “a time to celebrate transgender people around the globe and the courage it takes to live openly and authentically, while also raising awareness around the discrimination trans people still face. Advocates also use the day to raise awareness around discrimination and violence that trans people still face.”

Angie Mead King and wife Joey Mead are celebrating nine years of marriage this June. Formerly known as Angelo King, she came out at as a transgender woman in 2016 and is now known as Angelina or Angie. They shuttle back and forth living in the Philippines and California. Although the couple have no biological children but are loving pet parents to multiple cats and dogs in their home in the Philippines.

She wrote, “Today is Transgender Day of Visibility. Stand up for what you believe in and be the inspiration for others to achieve! ️‍ ”