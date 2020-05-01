Angkas drivers in Taguig City receive P4,000-cash aid

MANILA, Philippines — Angkas drivers, who are Taguig City residents, have received P4,000 financial assistance from the local government to help them cope with the economic impacts of the imposed enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Taguig Public Information Office said in a statement Friday that the city government distributed the cash aid to 1,800 registered drivers of the motorcycle taxi firm.

“This will cover each family’s additional necessities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and is apart from the food packs distributed by the local government to Taguig families,” it said.

The local government ensured social distancing was observed during the distribution of cash subsidy for qualified Angkas drivers.

Since the lockdown was imposed on March 17, public transportation services were suspended affecting the livelihood of thousands of public utility vehicle drivers.

So far, the local government distributed cash aid to 8,915 tricycle drivers, 627 jeepney drivers and 146 pedicab drivers.

As of April 30, Thursday, Taguig City has 233 cases of COVID-19, including 15 deaths and 26 recoveries.

