Angkas: No operations in CDO and GenSan

MANILA, Philippines — Angkas has denied reports it’s been operating outside the government’s designated area for the pilot run.

Angkas Chief Transport Advocate George Royeca said in a press conference that its riders have stopped operating in General Santos City and Cagayan de Oro (CDO) in observance of the policy for the pilot run of motorcycle taxis.

“We have complied, there are no operations in CDO and GenSan but we hope we could still run our padala (delivery) service since wala naman po talagang (there’s really no) restrictions on that,” Royeca said. “But then in the meantime, focused po tayo sa (we are focused in) Metro Manila and Metro Cebu,” he added. Earlier, the Land Transportation and Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Angkas could be blacklisted after it has allegedly violated the rules set by the Department of Transportation’s technical working group (TWG) by operating outside of the designated pilot areas. LTFRB board member Antonio Gardiola Jr. said Angkas has been found operating in CDO and General Santos. Royeca expressed hope Angkas could “work with LTFRB to make sure that we are not put in that position. That we get to continue providing service to the study and more data to the study because I think the experience that we have over the last three years is valuable.” In June last year, a six-month pilot run was approved to help Congress further evaluate pending bills seeking to legalize the use of motorcycles as public utility vehicles (PUVs). The pilot run was originally set to end on December 26, 2019, but was extended until March 23, 2020. The pilot areas chosen for the extended test run of motorcycle-taxis were limited to Metro Manila and Metro Cebu. Edited by KGA

