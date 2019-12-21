Angkas protests LTFRB’s 10,000 biker cap; Sunday rally set
MANILA, Philippines — Motorcycle ride-hailing app Angkas will hold a demonstration Sunday against the decision of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to limit the number of its bikers next year.
“RALLY KA, GHORL? #SaveAngkas,” the public transport firm posted on Facebook.
Posted by Angkas on Friday, December 20, 2019
Dubbed as #SaveAngkas Unity Gathering, the assembly will commence at the Edsa Kalayaan Shrine by 7 a.m. Sunday.
As of this posting, Angkas’ announcement on Facebook has garnered over 22,000 engagements and more than 8,000 shares.
Meanwhile, hashtag #SaveAngkas has also trended on Twitter after the company called for public support to help some 17,000 bikers at risk of losing their jobs next year.
LTFRB earlier announced that the government has allowed the extension of Angkas’ pilot run for another three months and gave two new operators the right to participate.
But the regulatory body likewise imposed a 10,000-biker limit per transport network company (TNC) for Metro Manila and 3,000 bikers per TNC for Metro Cebu.
Angkas, however, lamented the government’s decision to impose a biker limit saying it would result in the loss of livelihood of about 17,000 Angkas accredited riders.
