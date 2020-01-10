Angkas rider calls GMA reporter ‘overweight, obese’

MANILA, Philippines — A GMA reporter on Friday claimed she was body shamed by an Angkas rider.

Reporter Saleema Refran said she was doing a story on Angkas’ weight safety check when a rider called her “mataba” (fat), “overweight” and “obese.”

Angkas’ recent application update added a “weight safety check” which asks users to provide their weight range.

“He even wanted to use me as ‘sample’ on how smaller bikes cannot handle bigger passengers,” Refran shared in a Facebook post.

“Tawa pa siya nang tawa,” she added.

When she was not able to contain herself, she told the rider: “Opo, mataba ako pero hindi ako dapat pagtawanan.”

“I have no issue with the policy as it is meant to partner passengers with riders using bigger bikes,” she continued.

Refran said she no longer interviewed the rider and instead opted to interview other riders.

The reporter lamented how many people think “being fat is a laughing matter”, as she shared her own struggles with her weight.

“Pero hindi ko nga naman pwede sabihin kay kuya na I lost nearly 50lbs (50 pounds) in the last 2 years. Only eating twice even once a day. Limiting my carbs. Going to the gym every week,” Refran said.

“To riders who will refuse passengers because of their weight, wag nyo naman po kutyain or alipustahin. Wag nyo naman po pagtawanan. Tao rin po kami,” she said.

INQUIRER.net has contacted Angkas for a comment but has yet to receive a response as of posting time.