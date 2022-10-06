Angus & Julia Stone, Ben Harper & City And Colour To Play SummerSalt 2023

The SummerSalt festival has announced its return for 2023, announcing the lineup for its latest edition. Set to take place between January and February 2023, the festival boasts a number of acclaimed local and international acts.
Headlining the festival is home-grown sibling duo Angus & Julia Stone, who are also joined by a pair of international heavyweights, including Ben Harper and City And Colour. Meanwhile, a trio of Aussie names round out the touring festival, including The Rubens, Alex The Astronaut, and Middle Kids, who will appear at all shows save for Canberra and Hobart.
Angus & Julia Stone – ‘Santa Monica Dream’
The 2023 edition of SummerSalt will kick off in Canberra on 27th January, before heading to Wollongong, Fremantle, Hobart, the Yarra Valley, Torquay, and Coffs Harbour, before wrapping up in Southport on 12th February.
First launched in 2017, the SummerSalt festival has managed to curate a reputation as one of the premiere touring summer festivals in the country. Its upcoming event will mark the first time that the festival has welcomed international acts onto the bill, with previous years featuring names such as The Cat Empire, the Teskey Brothers, Missy Higgins, The Waifs, and more.
SummerSalt 2023
- Angus & Julia Stone
- Ben Harper
- City And Colour
- The Rubens
- Middle Kids
- Alex The Astronaut
Dates & Venues
- Friday, 27th January – Stage 88, Canberra, ACT
- Saturday, 28th January – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, NSW
- Sunday, 29th January – Esplanade Park, Fremantle, WA
- Friday, 3rd February – Royal Botanical Gardens, Hobart, TAS
- Saturday, 4th February – Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC
- Sunday, 5th February – Torquay Common, Torquay, VIC
- Saturday, 11th February – Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour, NSW
- Sunday, 12th February – Broadwater Parklands, Southport, QLD
Tickets on sale from Thursday, 13th October.
