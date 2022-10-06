Angus & Julia Stone, Ben Harper & City And Colour To Play SummerSalt 2023

The SummerSalt festival has announced its return for 2023, announcing the lineup for its latest edition. Set to take place between January and February 2023, the festival boasts a number of acclaimed local and international acts.

Headlining the festival is home-grown sibling duo Angus & Julia Stone, who are also joined by a pair of international heavyweights, including Ben Harper and City And Colour. Meanwhile, a trio of Aussie names round out the touring festival, including The Rubens, Alex The Astronaut, and Middle Kids, who will appear at all shows save for Canberra and Hobart.

Angus & Julia Stone – ‘Santa Monica Dream’

[embedded content]

The 2023 edition of SummerSalt will kick off in Canberra on 27th January, before heading to Wollongong, Fremantle, Hobart, the Yarra Valley, Torquay, and Coffs Harbour, before wrapping up in Southport on 12th February.

First launched in 2017, the SummerSalt festival has managed to curate a reputation as one of the premiere touring summer festivals in the country. Its upcoming event will mark the first time that the festival has welcomed international acts onto the bill, with previous years featuring names such as The Cat Empire, the Teskey Brothers, Missy Higgins, The Waifs, and more.

SummerSalt 2023

Angus & Julia Stone

Ben Harper

City And Colour

The Rubens

Middle Kids

Alex The Astronaut

Dates & Venues

Friday, 27th January – Stage 88, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, 28th January – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, NSW

Sunday, 29th January – Esplanade Park, Fremantle, WA

Friday, 3rd February – Royal Botanical Gardens, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, 4th February – Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC

Sunday, 5th February – Torquay Common, Torquay, VIC

Saturday, 11th February – Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Sunday, 12th February – Broadwater Parklands, Southport, QLD

Tickets on sale from Thursday, 13th October.

