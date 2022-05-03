Angus Stone’s Dope Lemon Announces 2022 National Tour

Angus Stone will take his Dope Lemon project on tour around Australia and New Zealand this July. The tour follows Stone’s third Dope Lemon album, Rose Pink Cadillac, which came out in January 2022.

The run of dates begins in Melbourne on Thursday, 7th July. Stone will then visit Fremantle, Sydney, Brisbane, Christchurch and Auckland. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 6th May. Find all dates below.

On announcing the album last year, Stone said, “Rose Pink Cadillac has been an epic frontier to have embarked on. The making of this creation took months of many tireless long nights… plus many bottles of delicious whiskey and treats.”

Stone launched the Dope Lemon project with the 2016 album, Honey Bones. His second album under the alias was 2019’s Smooth Big Cat. Stone released two solo albums prior to Dope Lemon. The first, 2009’s Smoking Gun, came out under the alias, Lady of the Sunshine; the second, 2012’s Broken Brights, was released under his given name.

Dope Lemon 2022 National Tour

Thursday, 7th July – The Forum, Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung, Melbourne

Saturday, 9th July – Metropolis, Whadjuk Noongar, Perth

Thursday, 14th July – Enmore Theatre, Gadigal Land, Sydney

Friday, 15th July – Fortitude Music Hall, Meanjin, Brisbane

Tickets on sale at 9am AEST, Friday, 6th May. Sign up for Live Nation presale here.