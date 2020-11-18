Angus Young Recounts Late Brother Malcolm’s Dementia Decline In Interview

In a new interview with 60 Minutes, Angus Young has recounted his brother and bandmate’s decline with dementia. Chatting about AC/DC’s long-spanning career and their new album Power Up, Young shared a teary moment in the interview when Malcolm came up.

Malcolm Young passed away in 2017 following his battle with dementia, which forced him to leave the band in 2014.

“It was his creation, his idea, you know? His whole thing,” said Angus on the band.

“When I was young and he said, ‘You and me are gonna play together’ I said you’re kidding. He said, ‘No, you’ve got the goods.’”

After reminiscing about the band’s career —including that the Youngs’ little sister had the idea for Angus’ school uniform getup— the conversation turned to Malcolm’s dementia.

“I think the worst part is the decline. That’s the hard part. Because of how you knew him, and then to see that that was gone,” said Young.

“I would say, even to the end, if I was there … he had a big smile.

“And well, for me, that always gave me a kind of joy. Even though he was in that state, that was always the joy of it. And he still got a great kick if I played him guitar. He would try to tap his foot. But he always knew I was there. So that was a big thing. I was with him towards the end.”

Brian Johnson who was present via video chat added, “It was very emotional when he went. It’s all too soon, isn’t it? Too quick, and too soon.”

Watch the interview below.

AC/DC released their latest album and first in six years, Power Up last week. We described it as an, “electrifying and fiery onslaught of riffs and screams that will feel like a warm hug to those fans of the band’s most recognisable cuts.” Read our review here.

