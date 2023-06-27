Animal Collective Release 22-Minute Track, ‘Defeat’

Animal Collective have flexed their respective muscles on a new 22-minute track called ‘Defeat’. As you’d expect, it’s a fairly epic cut from the Baltimore outfit, that ebbs and flows and swells over the duration.

The track first appeared during the band’s live sets a few years back – and they recorded a shorter version for 2018’s Live At Music Box Village. ‘Defeat’ will be the A-side of a new 12″ that will be released later this year; the B-side will be ‘The Challenge (Live Edit)’.

Animal Collective: ‘Defeat’

[embedded content]

Animal Collective’s first new album in six years, Time Skiffs, landed in February 2022, spearheaded by the singles ‘Prester John’, ‘Walker’, and ‘Strung With Everything”.

“Originally I feel like we had about two records worth of stuff to choose from before the pandemic hit,” Noah Lennox, AKA Panda Bear, told Spin at the time of Time Skiffs’ release. “And then with the pandemic, we kind of had to choose songs that we felt like we could pull off remotely. So a lot of the times it was the more like rhythmic ones, the ones that didn’t have a bunch of kind of like loose ambient passages that relied more on like the performative dynamic between us.”

AnCo are no strangers to a sprawling song – in 2019 they dropped the track ‘Autumn Rites’, which clocked in at a casual 21 minutes.

