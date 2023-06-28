Animal shelter’s future ‘uncertain’ as property enters negotiations for sale

LAGUNA, Philippines — PAWSsion Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals in need, is currently facing an uncertain future as the property it has been renting for the past four years has entered negotiations for sale.

Malou Perez, who founded the animal shelter in October 2018, shared the heartbreaking news on their Facebook page on Tuesday, June 27, and stated that their team might have to move out in a month or two.

“As you all know, we have been renting the space which used to be an abandoned property, and it has been the home of hundreds of rescues whose lives were changed for the better,” Perez wrote in the post.

Over the years, PAWSsion Project’s space in San Jose Del Monte City, Bulacan, has provided a home for hundreds of rescued animals, while another shelter in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, takes care of many others.

“We’ve always known this day would come, but we just did not expect to be blindsided like this,” Perez went on to say.

The news delivered a heartbreaking blow to PAWSsion Project’s dedicated team, who have tirelessly worked to transform an abandoned property into a haven for countless rescued animals.

Meanwhile, Perez and her team have started to appeal for help, hoping new doors will open for them and their hundreds of rescues as soon as possible.

“We are really hoping and praying so hard that our next move will be to a permanent one, as thinking about rebuilding everything from the ground up again and moving again in the future is so frightening,” she expressed.

Rescue operations indefinitely on hold

The shelter’s post swiftly caught the attention of social media users and animal lovers alike, who promptly sent their well wishes to Perez’s team and the rescued animals.

Others also suggested that setting up a fundraising campaign would be of help to raise enough funds to acquire the property.

However, in the comments section of the post, the group stated that the owner expressed their intention to sell the entire property for P70 million without any subdivision.

“Please keep us and the rescues in your prayers, and we will keep all of you posted. We hope for everyone’s understanding and support as we navigate this very difficult situation,” the PAWSsion Project concluded its post.

Due to the current status of the shelter, the group regretfully announced on Tuesday that their rescue operations are indefinitely on hold.

Those with any leads or information regarding potential permanent land for the shelter may contact PAWSsion Project’s team via email at info@pawssionproject.org.

