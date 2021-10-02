Animam leads Radnicki to win in pro debut

FILIPINO baller Jack Animam began her professional career with a bang, leading Radnicki Kragujevac to a 78-77 win over Proleter 023 in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia at the SBB Hala Jezero in Kragujevac, Serbia on Saturday evening, October 2 (Philippine time).

The 6-foot-2 Animam unloaded a double-double of 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, 14 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in almost 34 minutes of action as Radnicki won its season opening contest at home.

The 22-year-old Animam, one of the pillars of the Gilas Pilipinas Women squad, capped her performance with a clutch follow up off an Andrea Glomazic layup miss to give Radnicki a 76-71 lead with 27 ticks left.

Tijuana Cukic drained a trey to pull Proleter within two, 74-76, but Glomazic sealed the win for the home team by hitting two free throws as Cukic's last-gasp trey at the last second didn't even matter.

Milica Indic backstopped Animam with 18 points and seven assists while Marijana Stojanovic chipped in 11 points and four assists.

Ajsa Hadzic added a near double-double of eight markers and nine boards for Radnicki, which erased a 14-point deficit in the second quarter to set up a close contest down the stretch.

Animam and Radnicki return to action against Crvena Zvezda still at its home court on October 9.

Glomazic cashed in seven points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists while Danijela Dimitrijevic punched in nine points, three steals and two dimes.

Cukic paced Proleter with 17 markers, eight caroms and five assists while Jelena Bosnic dropped 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Jelena Muratovic chipped in 14 points and four rebounds in a losing effort.