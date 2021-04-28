Anita Lane, Early Bad Seeds And The Birthday Party Member, Has Died Aged 61

Australian musician Anita Lane, who co-wrote and performed in both the Bad Seeds and the Birthday Party early in the bands’ existence, has died aged 61. The sad news was confirmed by Rolling Stone late yesterday. A cause of death has not been given.

After meeting Cave in the 70s and beginning a romantic relationship, Lane collaborated with the singer-songwriter along with Mick Harvey in the early 80s.

She penned the Birthday Party track ‘A Dead Song’ (from 1981’s Prayers on Fire) along with co-writing ‘Dead Joe’ and ‘Kiss Me Black’ from 1982’s Junkyard.

She also co-wrote several Bad Seeds classics, including the title track on 1984’s From Her to Eternity and ‘Stranger Than Kindness’ with Blixa Bargeld, which appears on 1986’s Your Funeral… My Trial.

Outside of her collaborations with Cave, she maintained a somewhat sporadic solo output. Her 1988 debut EP Dirty Sings featured numerous Birthday Party and Bad Seeds members including Cave. She went on to release two solo studio albums, 1993’s Dirty Pearl and 2001’s Sex O’Clock, all of which were produced by Harvey.

Lane’s former bandmates Cave and Harvey both posted tributes to the singer on Instagram, along with Cave’s wife Susie. “From her to eternity. We love you Anita,” Cave wrote. See those below.