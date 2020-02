“Annabelle Rama reveals her ideal man for daughter Ruffa Gutierrez”

Annabelle Rama says that the worst thing Ruffa Gutierrez did to her was disobeying her love advice.

Annabelle Rama is known for her straightforward and direct approach whenever she airs her opinion even in public and she has done it again when she was dared during her appearance on Gandang Gabi Vice .

During the “Sagot o Lagot” segment of the show, host Vice Ganda asked her, “Tita Annabelle, ano ang pinaka—para sa ‘yo ha—ang pinakamabigat na ginawang kasalanan sa ‘yo ni Ruffa?”

Annabelle was quick to answer that Ruffa has not followed her love advice and that her beauty queen-actress daughter is blind when it comes to love.

“Si Ruffa, mabait naman talaga iyan. Siyempre mahal ko kasi only daughter. Pero ‘yung mga ayaw ko, sinusuway niya,” she shared.

“Unang una, sabi ko sa kanya maghanap siya ng boyfriend na bubuhay sa anak niya at sa kanya. Hindi siya kailangan magtrabaho kasi matalino naman siya, maganda. Hindi naman siya bobo. Ang ayaw ko lang, pagdating sa lalaki, talagang bobo talaga siya,” she added.

Vice then defended Ruffa and said, “Pero alam mo kasi Tita, siyempre iba ‘yung love no? ‘Yung iba, para sa iba yung ginawa niyang desisyon sa love eh hindi smart, pero sa isang tao para sa kanya smart ‘yung naging decision niya sa pag-ibig.”

“Kalokohan naman na ‘yan Vice, may dalawang anak na siya eh,” Annabelle quipped.

Ruffa married Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas in 2003 and they share two daughters, Lorin and Venice. They separated in 2007 and Ruffa returned to the Philippines.

Ruffa is now in a relationship with Jordan Mouyal.