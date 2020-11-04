“Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff’s daughter Dahlia turns 8 months old”

Dahlia Amelie, the daughter of actress-television host Anne Curtis, has turned eight months old.

Dahlia Amelie Heussaff, the daughter of actress-television host Anne Curtis, has turned eight months old.

The It’s Showtime host marked the occasion by sharing on Instagram adorable snaps of her baby girl with husband, vlogger and restaurateur Erwan Heussaff.

“Baaaaah. Yesterday, marked 8 months of being with my real life Doll-Dahlia,” she wrote in the caption.

“So many milestones this month – one being crawling hence the STRUGGLE taking this picture and the need to put a toy to keep this super kulit & cheeky little coccinelle in place. I wonder if I’ll still be able to take a piccie next month? Love her to bits and pieces,” she said.

Just recently, baby Dahlia stole the hearts of netizens when Anne posted a photo of her wearing a fairy costume for Halloween.

Anne is currently in Melbourne, Australia, where she spent her childhood and gave birth to Dahlia in March. She and her family have been in the country since late December 2019.

WATCH: Anne Curtis explains decision to give birth in Australia, not to fly back to Manila as planned

In an interview last July, Erwan said he is impressed by how Anne quickly embraced her role as a mother.

READ: Erwan Heussaff is proud of Anne Curtis as a mom: ‘I’m so impressed’

“That, for me, has been amazing to see,” he said of his wife’s motherly instinct. “It’s just kind of how she’s embraced that role, and I’m so impressed by it.

“I’m catching up by reading books, educating myself. Her, obviously, she’s educating herself. But most of it is ingrained, and I think that’s amazing,” he added.