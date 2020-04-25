“Anne Curtis fangirls over Sandara Park’s photos in Allure Korea”

See Sandara Park’s stunning photos for for fashion magazine Allure Korea.

Sandara Park stunned anew in her latest magazine shoot for the May issue of Allure Korea.

The Korean star posted her stylish snapshots on her Instagram page on Saturday, April 25, which gained the admiration from many netizens.

The 35-year-old star, also known by her stage name Dara, stunned in her various outfits and looked every inch perfect in her poses.

“I couldn’t recognize you in the first picture. You always reinvent yourself and it’s fascinating and “alluring” to watch,” one netizen commented.

“The first time I saw you on SCQ, sabi ko ang ganda mo! And now you’re even prettier than before! How to be a vampire ate krungyy? (sic)” one netizen said.

Even Filipina actress Anne Curtis couldn’t help but fangirl over Sandara’s latest magazine photos.

Anne exclaimed, “So pretty Dara!!!”

Dara is currently a co-host of the all-female talk show Video Star in South Korea. She is also one of the lead actresses in the musical stage play “Another Miss Oh”.