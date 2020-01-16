“Anne Curtis gives pregnancy update after going on maternity leave”

Anne Curtis says she is excited to meet her baby soon.

Anne Curtis took to her Instagram story to express her excitement about meeting her firstborn soon.

The It’s Showtime host went on maternity leave before Christmas and has been preparing for her delivery soon.

“It’s kind of crazy, weird, and amazing how I now can feel and SEE her actual leg, knee, or foot protruding out of my tummy and then she squirms a bit and disappears,” she shared.

“Can’t wait to meet her. P.S. – It’s getting harder to breathe though, I feel like she’s kicking my ribs,” Anne added.

Anne, who has been married to Erwan Heussaff since 2017, announced last November that she is expecting. Anne and Erwan also revealed that they are having a baby girl.