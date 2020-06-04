“Anne Curtis marks Dahlia’s 3rd month of life, describes her as their ‘ray of sunshine’”

Read Anne Curtis’ message for her daughter Dahlia.

Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff’s daughter Dahlia turned 3 months old on Tuesday, June 2.

In an Instagram post, Anne shared her thoughts on seeing her child grow up.

“‘If I could keep you little, I’d keep you close to me. But then I’d miss you growing into who you’re meant to be.’ Yesterday, the 2nd of June, was her 3rd month of life.

I feel like time is moving slowly yet so fast at the same time,” the actress wrote.

Anne added that she has seen a lot of changes in her daughter.

“She’s not a little newborn anymore.. I miss it already BUT I’m also very much in love with all the new things I see her learn and discover each day. (Like how much she curiously loves looking at her own hands right now),” she said.

READ: Anne Curtis reveals daughter’s face for the first time

The actress added that Dahlia is their “ray of sunshine during these stormy times.”

Anne gave birth to Dahlia last March in Australia.