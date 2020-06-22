“Anne Curtis’ mom Carmen pens message for Erwan Heussaff on Father’s Day”

Carmen Curtis-Smith feels thankful to have a son-in-law like Erwan Heussaff.

Anne Curtis’ mom Carmen Ojales Curtis-Smith penned a short but sweet message for her son-in-law Erwan Heussaff who officially marked the beginning of fatherhood this year.

Sharing photos of Heussaff on Instagram, Carmen thanked her son-in-law for taking care of both her daughter and grandchild.

“Happy 1st Father’s Day to my son-in-law @erwan. I’m thankful for you taking such good care of my apo Dahlia Amélie and my beautiful daughter @annecurtissmith,” she wrote.

Based in Australia, Ojales has been spending quality time with her daughter Anne Curtis as well as her granddaughter Dahlia Amélie since the beginning of the year.

Ojales, who has married a World War II veteran James Ernest Curtis-Smith, has three children with him namely Anne, Jasmine, and Thomas James.