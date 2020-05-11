“Anne Curtis on being a mom: ‘All I can say is motherhood is so magical’”

Anne Curtis wrote a heartwarming post on Mother’s Day.

Anne Curtis took to social media to share her realizations about motherhood in time for Mother’s Day.

On her Instagram page, the actress shared a snapshot of herself while she was still pregnant and a photo when she already gave birth to her daughter Dahlia.

She captioned the photos, “I didn’t know it was possible to love someone so much before even meeting them. From carrying you in my womb, to now, carrying you lovingly in my arms, all I can say is motherhood is so magical. I’ll always love you with all my heart and soul. I’ll always love you to the moon and back my Dahlia Ameělie… and I’ll always be grateful to God that He chose me to be your Mum.”

She added, “To all the beautiful grandmoms, moms, mother figures, mummas-to-be and fur mommies around the world, Happy Mother’s Day!”

Anne gave birth to her daughter in March this year.

Dahlia is Anne and Erwan’s first child.