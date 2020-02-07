“Anne Curtis pays tribute to Viva after 23 years in showbiz”

Anne Curtis expresses gratitude to Viva after over two decades in the entertainment industry.

Anne Curtis felt nostalgic and looked back to the time when she was still a budding artist at 12 years old.

The It’s Showtime host expressed her gratitude towards her professional home Viva Entertainment, who discovered her and made her the star that she is today.

“I’ve been with my Viva Family since the age of 12 (yes, since Princess Dahlia in Magic Kingdom) & this year I’ll be celebrating my 23rd year in the industry and with Viva who have become my family,” she wrote.

She then shared a story about how founder Vic del Rosario promised her parents that they will take care of her career.

“A story I’ll never forget my dad telling me is when he met Boss Vic, he had told my dad, it will take time, years perhaps, but I will make your daughter a star in this industry…. and he kept his word to both my parents.”

“I will forever be grateful that they took the chance and believed in me. 23 years have gone by and here I still am making films and still in the industry and field of art I have grown to love.”

Anne also comforted Viva who ‘have been feeling down lately.’

“Although I am taking a little break now, I’ll always be a Viva Teen, Leading Lady and now Mama. Sending light and love to my Viva Family whom I know have been feeling down lately. Love you all.”

In over two decades in the entertainment industry, Anne made a name for herself and became one of the actresses with blockbuster films. Even though a self-confessed ‘non-singer,’ her concerts were always sold-out both locally and abroad.

Anne is currently taking maternity leave as she is about to give birth soon.