“Anne Curtis pens her first poem for daughter Dahlia”

Anne Curtis gets inspired to write a poem for her baby Dahlia.

It’s been almost three months since she gave birth to baby daughter Dahlia in Australia and aside from taking her out on a walk around the woods, it looks like Anne Curtis has been feeling more inspired to get creative around her little one as well. Last May 28, the It’s Showtime host shared a short poem she which she made for Dahlia.

Anne wrote,

“Your Little Hands,

Your Little Feet,

And Your Precious Little Heart I’ll Always Keep

.- Short Poem by Mummy for Dahlia Amélie

Anne and her husband Erwan Heussaff have been based in Australia for the past few months along with Anne’s family. They flew there for Anne to give birth there and had to extend their stay because of quarantine situation.