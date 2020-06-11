“Anne Curtis pens sweet message for Erwan Heussaff on their 10th anniversary as a couple”

Read Anne Curtis’ sweet message for her husband Erwan Heussaff.

Anne Curtis took to social media to pen a sweet message for Erwan Heussaff as they celebrate the 10th year since they became a couple. The actress-host posted a series of photos on her Instagram page, showing a timeline of how their relationship has blossomed over the years.

“Happy 10th Anniversary Mon amour. A decade’s gone by just like that. Who would’ve thought that the pair in the last photo would end up where we are today -with a mini version of you and I. Wouldn’t change a thing. Je t’aime Mon amour!” she wrote.

Anne shared that though they are already married, their “original” anniversary still holds a special place in her heart.

“I know we said we would stop celebrating our “original” anniversary when we got married but I couldn’t help it, because this one is still special. From here on, we’ll celebrate just our wedding anniv. Hope you like the pics. Took me the whole day to search for our first few pics together. @erwan,” she said.

Anne and Erwan tied the knot in New Zealand last 2017.

They have a daughter named Dahlia who was born March of this year.