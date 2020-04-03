“Anne Curtis reveals daughter’s face for the first time”

Anne Curtis’ daughter Dahlia Amélie turned a month old on March 2.

Anne Curtis posted a snapshot of the face of her daughter on social media for the first time on Friday, April 3, as they recently celebrated a special occasion in their Dahlia’s life.

“Yesterday, we celebrated her 1st month of life. We love you our little Dahlia Amélie. Hoping this brings a smile to your face today,” Anne posted.

Anne, her husband Erwan Heussaff and their daughter are currently in Australia. The It’s Showtime host gave birth in Melbourne on March 2.

On March 6, Anne revealed the name of their baby on Instagram. The actress wrote a heartfelt message for her daughter on social media upon the announcement.

“Never knew I could love someone so much…So much that it hurts in a good way… it’s an unexplainable kind of love. The kind I’ve never felt before. It’s so overwhelming and fills your heart to the brim with pure happiness. I will always be here to love, protect, guide and hold her little hand every step of the way… even when that little hand isn’t so little anymore. Everyone, I would like to introduce our darling daughter, Dahlia Amélie Heussaff,” she posted.

Anne and Erwan got married in New Zealand on November 12, 2017.