“Anne Curtis shares how she told Erwan Heussaff she was pregnant”
Anne Curtis says she kept it to herself for three days before telling husband Erwan Heussaff she was expecting.
A lot of people were excited for Anne Curtis when she and her husband Erwan Heussaff announced that they were expecting.
In her interview on Magandang Buhay, Anne recalled how she told the good news to Erwan.
“Tinago ko muna [sa kanya], hindi ko alam parang kineep ko muna talaga sa self ko. Three days lang naman, three days lang tapos ayun na shinare ko na sa kanya,” she said.
At that point, Erwan already knew that she was delayed and asked her, “Wouldn’t it be crazy if you were?” and Anne replied, “What if I am? I think I’m pregnant.”
The following day, the couple visited an ob-gyn and the doctor confirmed the heartbeat of the baby. The couple announced Anne’s pregnancy when it was already over five months.
The It’s Showtime host explained that they wanted to make sure that the baby was safe before they announce it in public.
Anne is expected to give birth next year.