“Anne Curtis shares sweet birthday message for husband Erwan Heussaff”

Anne Curtis had the sweetest birthday message for her husband, vlogger Erwan Heussaff, who is celebrating his birthday on Friday, January 10.

On Instagram, the actress-host posted a photo of her with her “mon amour”, taken during their pre-wedding party in Queenstown, New Zealand in 2017, as she greeted Erwan on his special day.

“Joyeux Anniversaire, mon amour [Erwan]. It is in your arms that I’ve always felt the safest… even more so now, whilst experiencing this whole new journey. I can not wait for our little girl to feel that same kind of security and love your gentle arms have to give,” she said.

“Happy Birthday my love. Here’s to an amazing and exciting year ahead of you! May God always keep you safe. Je t’aime,” she added.

The celebrity couple is about to be first-time parents after Anne became pregnant last year. The “It’s Showtime” host, who is currently on a maternity leave, is due to give birth to a baby girl in March.