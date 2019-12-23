“Anne Curtis shoots last episode of “It’s Showtime” before going on maternity leave”
Actress and television host Anne Curtis is making her last appearance on noontime show “It’s Showtime” before officially going on a maternity leave from showbiz, weeks ahead of giving birth to her first child.
On Twitter on Monday, the “M&M: The Mall, The Merrier” star admitted that she’s feeling a bit emotional as she made her way to the ABS-CBN compound to shoot her last episode of “It’s Showtime”
“Naiiyak na ako na ewan. Hahaha. But I know you guys understand why and are all happy for this new chapter in my life,” she added.
Good Morning Madlang Peeps!
Making my way to ABS.
Last episode of Showtime today before I say goodbye for a few months ❤️
Naiiyak na ako na ewan hahaha
But I know you guys understand why and are all happy for this new chapter in my life. 😭
See you guys in a bit!!! 🥰
— Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) December 23, 2019
Anne, who is married to vlogger and restaurateur Erwan Heussaff, first announced her pregnancy in November.
The celebrity couple is expected to welcome their first child–a girl–in March 2020.