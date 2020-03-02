“Anne Curtis welcomes baby girl”

eteran entertainment journalist Ricky Lo says Anne Curtis has already given birth to a baby girl earlier today, March 2.

In an Instagram post, veteran entertainment journalist Ricky Lo said that Anne Curtis has given birth to a baby girl at around 3PM today, March 2 (Philippine Time).

“#MommyAnne (photo from her IG account): Anne Curtis has just given birth to a girl just two hours ago in Australia. Congrats, Mommy Anne and Papa Erwan!!!🍼🍼🍼3/2/2020,” Ricky Lo simply captioned his post.

On the Monday episode of the noontime variety show It’s Showtime, mainstay host Vice Ganda hinted at the possibility that Anne Curtis may give birth to her child anytime soon.

“Malapit na siya manganak,” Vice Ganda said.

The Unkabogable Star also joked about It’s Showtime securing permit from Movie and Telvision Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to allow Curtis to give birth on live television.

“Manganganak siya ho siya ng live. [Ipapakita] po natin sa It’s Showtime. Huwag kayong mag-aalala pinaalam naman na natin sa MTRCB. Hindi daw niya kailangan i-blur. Sa bibig daw lalabas. Cesarean daw kasi kaya sa bibig. Mas maluwag daw kasi sa bibig,” he said.

Going for a more serious tone, Vice Ganda — who noted that Anne Curtis has already reached the ninth month of her pregnancy – revealed that he had the opportunity to catch up with the Fil-Aussie actress over the phone yesterday, March 1.

“Magkausap kami kahapon. Naglalakad-lakad siya kasi pinapababa ‘yung bata. Malapit na daw. Nine months eh,” he said.

Last month, Curtis’ husband, Erwan Heussaff, flew to Australia to be with the actress.