“Anne Curtis wishes her sister Jasmine good health on her birthday”

Kapamilya star Anne Curtis is in Australia with the rest of her family while her sister Jasmine is currently in Manila during the COVID-19 extended community quarantine.

No distance can keep Anne Curtis and her sister Jasmine apart as the It’s Showtime host made sure she gets to make her ‘sestra’ feel extra special on her birthday even though they are miles away from each other.

Sharing an old photo of them on Instagram, Anne wrote: “Happy Happy Birthday to my Sestra @jascurtissmith. We are all missing you so much and are praying for you to stay safe and healthy … enjoy your day with Jeffo and the bochogs.”

The 35-year-old star also greeted her younger brother Thomas James who celebrated his birthday last March 3. At that time, the Fil-Aussie actress was at the hospital giving birth to her firstborn daughter Dahlia Amélie.

WATCH: Anne Curtis, ipinakita na ang anak na si Dahlia | PUSH Daily

“Annnnnd a belated happy birthday to our bro @thomasjamescs (sorry ate was in the hospital for your boitday) I promise to make up for it when all of this blows over. Love you both very very much,” Anne ended her post.

Anne Curtis is still in Austalia with her husband Erwan Heussaff, her brother, and her mom while her sister Jasmine is currently in Manila.