Anne Frank Fonds Basel protects copyrights to works by Anne Frank Anne Frank Fonds

BASEL, SWITZERLAND – EQS Newswire – 2 February 2022 – Works by Anne Frank
have been uploaded onto a Belgian website, which is run by a letterbox company
and uses geo-blocking. The letterbox company was set up by the Anne Frank
Stichting (AFS) and Huygens ING, an organisation with links to the Royal
Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences (KNAW). The Anne Frank Fonds Basel
(AFF) instigated a lawsuit against the letterbox company and against the Anne
Frank Stichting and KNAW, as this covert bypassing of the protected copyright
meant that the works of Anne Frank were also easily accessible in the
Netherlands. The court rejected the AFF’s lawsuit.
The court did not take into account the fact that geo-blocking is routinely
bypassed nowadays by means of a proxy server or a VPN. This means that the
Belgian website and the diaries are easily accessible from the Netherlands.
Neither did it consider the offensive covert actions of the Anne Frank
Stichting and KNAW through the letterbox company.
John D. Goldsmith, President of the AFF, is concerned: “The verdict
could mean that in the future the works of Anne Frank could be made unlawfully
available to the whole world by anybody in any country where the copyrights
have expired. We will defend copyrights and take the appropriate measures in
order to create legal certainty for the Anne Frank Fonds Basel, the publishing
houses and its readers.”
Statement by the Anne Frank Fonds Basel on the court verdict of 1 February
2022