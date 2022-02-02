Anne Frank Fonds Basel protects copyrights to works by Anne Frank Anne Frank Fonds

BASEL, SWITZERLAND – EQS Newswire – 2 February 2022 – Works by Anne Frank

have been uploaded onto a Belgian website, which is run by a letterbox company

and uses geo-blocking. The letterbox company was set up by the Anne Frank

Stichting (AFS) and Huygens ING, an organisation with links to the Royal

Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences (KNAW). The Anne Frank Fonds Basel

(AFF) instigated a lawsuit against the letterbox company and against the Anne

Frank Stichting and KNAW, as this covert bypassing of the protected copyright

meant that the works of Anne Frank were also easily accessible in the

Netherlands. The court rejected the AFF’s lawsuit.

The court did not take into account the fact that geo-blocking is routinely

bypassed nowadays by means of a proxy server or a VPN. This means that the

Belgian website and the diaries are easily accessible from the Netherlands.

Neither did it consider the offensive covert actions of the Anne Frank

Stichting and KNAW through the letterbox company.

John D. Goldsmith, President of the AFF, is concerned: “The verdict

could mean that in the future the works of Anne Frank could be made unlawfully

available to the whole world by anybody in any country where the copyrights

have expired. We will defend copyrights and take the appropriate measures in

order to create legal certainty for the Anne Frank Fonds Basel, the publishing

houses and its readers.”

Statement by the Anne Frank Fonds Basel on the court verdict of 1 February

2022