Announcement of the Release of Guidelines for Customizing Level 4 Commercial Autonomous Vehicles

TOKYO, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TIER IV , a leader in open-source autonomous driving (AD) technology, is pleased to announce the release of the “Level 4 Custom Design Guidelines” for the drive-by-wire modification of commercial vehicles to accommodate AD technology. These guidelines aim to contribute to the electrification of existing commercial vehicles and ease the widespread adoption of Level 4 AD technology.

As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation (AWF), we are fully committed to promoting industry standardization and the advancement of open-source software (OSS). Building upon these guidelines, we intend to propose their adoption to the AWF, further accelerating the development of AD technology through OSS.

Download English Version here Japanese version here

About TIER IV

TIER IV, the creator of Autoware , the world’s first open-source autonomous driving (AD) software, is at the forefront of the research and development of AD technology. The company provides cutting-edge technology solutions, including software and hardware across multiple platforms, that enable the safe and efficient development of AD. TIER IV is committed to the societal implementation of AD technology, driven by their vision of “the art of open source – reimagine intelligent vehicles”.

As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation , TIER IV leverages Autoware’s capabilities and collaborates with partners worldwide. Through the ecosystem powered by Autoware, the company aims to expand the potential of AD technology, involving individuals, organizations, and all stakeholders, as they strive for the realization of a better society.

*Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

Contact: Shizuka Ono, shizuka.ono@tier4.jp