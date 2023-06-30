Announcing the ‘Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong 2023’ List by Great Place to Work®

HONG KONG, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Great Place to Work® is proud to recognize the Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong for 2023.

After a three year hiatus of live events, Great Place to Work® is proud to celebrate the 8th edition of the Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong, awarding 15 companies that have done an amazing job in their work culture and environment.

The live event was held at the W Hotel in Kowloon, with the title: “Taking the Pulse: A snapshot of your company’s wellbeing”; integrating a wellness journey in the form of different experiences around wellness at the workplace; followed by an insightful message from Under Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr. HO Kai-ming, JP; an enthusiastic video message from Mr John Ryan, CEO of Healthy Place to Work, and author of the book “Make Work Healthy”; and an inspiring keynote speech by Ms. Genius Wong, CTO of Tata Communications.

“We understand that a company’s pulse lies not only in its financial performance, but also in the health, happiness, and satisfaction of its employees. This event serves as a platform to highlight the essential role of wellbeing initiatives in fostering a positive workplace culture”, said Mr. Jose Bezanilla, CEO of Great Place to Work® in Greater China.

This year, Great Place to Work® surveyed more than 50 companies in Hong Kong only. This survey confidentially assesses employees’ perceptions of leadership, organizational culture, and our core element: Trust. The awarded companies have met a strict criteria, and evaluated along with a Culture Audit, have achieved very high scores. In 2023 we recorded a wonderful average score of 92.9%.

The Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong 2023:

Adobe Systems Hong Kong Limited

American Express International, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma (HK) Limited

Cisco Systems (Hong Kong) Limited

ConnectedGroup Limited

DHL Express (Hong Kong) Limited

DHL Global Forwarding (Hong Kong) Limited

Logicalis Hong Kong Limited

NVIDIA

Pfizer Corporation Hong Kong Limited

Red Hat Limited

Robert Half International

Tata Communications (Hong Kong) Limted

Teva Pharmaceutical Hong Kong Limited

TMF Hong Kong Limited

Under the For All™ methodology, companies are evaluated on how well they are creating an inclusive workplace experience for all employees, regardless of their background or position.

Research Findings

According to Ms Anna Yau, Business Analyst at Great Place to Work® in Greater China; the overall highest marked statements this year, were related to honesty in business practices; fair treatment to all employees in the company; safety of the workplace; respect towards the employees’ need for time off, and the facilities contribution to a good working environment.

The opportunities areas, besides payment and shared profit, highlight the topics of management involving people in decisions that affect their jobs or work environment; the fun of the workplace; the special and unique benefits of their workplace; the management job of assigning and coordinating people; and whether promotions go to those who best deserve them.

About the Best Workplaces™ in Greater China List

Since 2012, Great Place to Work® has identified the top organisations that create great workplaces in Greater China in which they operate through the publication of the Best Workplaces™ in Greater China list.

The objective of publishing the list is to acknowledge organisations and Great Workplaces from diverse industries and sizes that deliver and establish a great culture among the colleagues and associates, so as to sustain and enhance the competitive edge of the region.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses in more than 97 countries. Through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks and certification programs. In Greater China, we partner with different media partners to publish the ‘Best Workplaces™ in Greater China‘ list and ‘Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong and Taiwan; also a special list of ‘Best Workplaces™ for Women in Greater China‘ list. In the US, we work with Fortune Magazine to publish the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

