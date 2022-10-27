Announcing the ‘Best Workplaces in Taiwan™ 2022’ List by Great Place to Work®

TAIPEI, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ –Creating a high-trust, high-performance workplace is not an easy task, especially during the last couple of years. We are very proud to announce the winners on this year’s list of the “Best Workplace in Taiwan™ 2022.

This year, the Best Workplaces in Taiwan™ 2022 Awards goes live at the stage for the first time, despite the still challenging circumstances around Covid 19.

The Double Tree Hotel by Hilton was filled with excitement and expectation, where there were plenty of learning and inspiring moments while listening to the speakers earlier and then the awardees celebrated with pride. All the winners this year have solidified themselves as role models in their respective fields, as they have earned their respect of their own people.

Mr. Jose Bezanilla, the CEO of Great Place to Work® Greater China commented, “The winners this year have proved themselves as outstanding organizations, setting a leading example that it is possible to create a great place to work for all no matter what circumstances we are facing and experiencing.”

This year 12 companies made it to the list. Great Place to Work® applied the survey to more than 40 companies with more than 200,000 employees in Taiwan. In order to qualify for the list, organizations must reach satisfactory requirements in both the Trust Index® Survey and Culture Audit®. The survey assesses employees’ perceptions of leadership, organizational culture and trust, and is decisive for being selected for the “Best Workplaces in Taiwan™” and all over the world.

The Best Workplaces in Taiwan™ 2022

(The list is published in alphabetical order)

AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals GmbH

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.

Allianz Taiwan Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Cadence

Cisco

DHL Express Taiwan

General Mills Taiwan Limited

Maersk China

Medtronic

Micron Technology, Inc.

NVIDIA

Stryker Far East Taiwan

Some findings from the For All Methodology

Under the new For All™ methodology, companies are evaluated on how well they are creating an inclusive workplace experience for all employees no matter who they are or what they do.

The 2022 data from the Best Workplaces in Taiwan™ indicated that over 14% more employees shared the followings experiences in their workplaces.

Receiving special and unique benefits and a fair share of the profits made by the organization.

Feeling that management hires people who fit in the organization.

Feeling trusted by the management to do a good job without watching over their shoulders.

Feeling agile to quickly adapt to changes.

In the Trust Index© Survey to employees, we considered and collected 6,815 valid responses and this generated an average score of 89% for Taiwan. We applaud your continuous efforts to build great workplace cultures for your associates. A hearty congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

About Great Place to Work®:

https://www.greatplacetowork.cn/

http://www.greatplacetowork.com.hk/

Media enquiries:

Marissa Reyes marissa.reyes@greatplacetoeork.com