“Annyeonghaseyo, Clover! Say hello to the first P-Pop girl group trained under a Korean management”

P-Pop group Clover is set to debut on March 20.

Following the success of quintet P-Pop group SB19, a four-piece girl group trained under a Korean management is set to emerge in the OPM music scene.

Called Clover, the girl group – composed of Jade, L.A., Mia, and Yuni – reportedly trained under KP Entertainment — a Korean label and management company.

Set to release their debut single “Kumakabog-Kabog” on March 20, the visuals give off vibes reminiscent to those of other K-Pop groups in Korea.

See the teaser below:

[embedded content]

Meanwhile, you can watch their cover of South Korean girl group KARA’s “Mamma Mia” in the video below:

[embedded content]

P-Pop, a genre in the OPM scene, was first introduced in the early 2010s.

Some of the groups considered to have pioneered P-Pop include XLR8 and Pop Girls where Nadine Lustre was first introduced as an artist.

Kapamilya recording artists MNL48 also takes pride in being part of the P-Pop generation.