‘Ano ba talaga Kuya?’: Remulla bats for coordinated, scientific directives on COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla called on the national government on Monday to relay clear information on COVID-19 that is anchored on science and guided by infectious diseases experts instead of supposedly letting the military issue directives.
“I appeal to the National Government for a comprehensive information campaign that is clear, concise and coordinated. It should be based on the SCIENCE of Public Health with guided inputs from Infectious Disease Specialists,” Remulla said in a Facebook post.
“Directives should NOT come from military orders without proper consultation with the stakeholders. Perhaps we should identify, trace, consult and listen to the real EXPERTS,” he went on.
Remulla expressed dismay over the government issuing measures to curb COVID-19 only to be later on withdrawn.
He cited the plastic barrier requirement for pillion riding and the physical distancing inside public transportation.
“Ano ba talaga Kuya? Ang labo ninyo talaga. What the country needs is a single voice with a clear message. The vaccine is at best one year away before it is made available. A clear message is always a day away,” Remulla said.
Remulla said some of the country’s neighbors in Southeast Asia like Thailand and Vietnam have been recognized by the World Health Organization for their COVID-19 response.
He said this is because they have “a system of TRUST with the pandemic management led by a team of EXPERTS.”
“Ayoko na sana ikumpara, ngunit dito sa Pilipinas ay nakakalito at sadyang nakakadismaya ang implementasyon ng mga patakaran laban sa COVID-19,” he further said.
(I don’t want to compare but here in the Philippines, the implementation of rules to curb COVID-19 is confusing and frustrating.)
