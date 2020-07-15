Año confident of more ‘peaceful nights’ with enactment of anti-terror law

MANILA, Philippines — The public can now expect more peaceful nights with the enactment of the anti-terror law, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Wednesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11479, or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 on July 3 despite massive opposition from various sectors over fears that it could be used as a potential state weapon against dissent.

“At ngayong batas na ang Anti-Terrorism Law, mas magiging mahimbing ang mga gabi dahil alam nating ligtas ang ating mga anak laban sa mga nagbabadyang nakawin ang kanilang mga kinabukasan,” Año said in Pre-State of the Nation forum.

(With the enactment of the Anti-Terrorism Law, nights will be more peaceful knowing that our children are safe from those planning to steal their future.)

“Our children deserve to be raised in safe and secure communities, so let us give them an environment where they are free to dream and aim for a better future,” the former military chief added.

The law strengthens the Human Security Act of 2007 and criminalizes incitement of terrorism “by means of speeches, proclamations, writings, emblems, banners, or other representations.”

It also allows the detention of suspects for up to 24 days without charge and empowers an anti-terrorism council to designate suspects or groups as suspected terrorists who could be subjected to arrests and surveillance.

Duterte’s top military and security officials have cited the continuing threat of terror groups in the country such as Abu Sayyaf as the main reason for the need for the law.

However, local and international human rights advocates, lawyer groups, and even some lawmakers opposed the law which they said may be abused by law enforcers. [ac]

