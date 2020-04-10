Año on Lent: Let’s reflect on how to be part of solution amid COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, in his message for the Lenten season, urged the Christian community to reflect on how they can help the government in providing a solution to the crisis brought by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Año noted that this year’s observance of the Lent is “cast in a different light,” since everyone’s observation of religious practices is limited within the confine of their homes.

“Let this Lenten Season be a time for us to reflect on how we can all be part of the solution and what we can do, in our own little ways, to help the frontliners and the government alleviate the plight of those who are most affected by COVID-19,” he said in his message issued on Good Friday.

This message from Año, who is one of the government officials to test positive for COVID-19, came as the Philippine government receives heaps of criticisms on social media on how it is handling the pandemic, which has so far caused 4,076 infections as of Thursday. The death toll was marked at 203, while the number of recoveries was pegged at 124.

“May this season also be a time for gratitude as we seek God’s special protection and guidance for our frontline workers who are risking their safety, health and their very lives to tend to the sick, maintain law, and ensure that food reaches our communities,” he added.

The Interior Secretary likewise called for prayer for national and local government officials especially barangay chairpersons so they can address the crisis “with urgency, wisdom, and compassion in the service of the people.”

He also called for prayer for those infected with the disease.

“In this Lenten Season and amid this ordeal will rise the distinct Filipino faith, the indomitable devotion of a nation that has weathered countless disasters with vigilance and prayer as their weapon,” Año said.

“We are Easter people. Let us continue to have faith that this too shall pass as we look forward to a new beginning with renewed dedication, love, and commitment for our country and our people,” he added.

