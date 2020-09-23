Año orders probe vs ‘illegitimate’ group for prescription of illegal medicine

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Wednesday ordered the police to investigate as well as study the possible filing of cases against the Concerned Doctors and Citizens of the Philippines (CDCPh) for allegedly prescribing unauthorized medicine.

“First of all that group is not a legitimate group and I already directed the CIDG (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group) to investigate or possible criminal violations for possible criminal cases that can be filed against these people,” Año said in a televised Laging Handa press conference, reacting on the CDCPh’s event that urged people not to follow health protocols.

“Ano yan e, nagpre-prescribe ka ng gamot na hindi naman authorized ng WHO (World Health Organization) saka ng DOH (Department of Health) e kasi mahirap yan e ang tao baka lalong magkasakit at magkaroon ng side effects,” he added.

(They are prescribing medicine that is not authorized and that would be dangerous because people might get sick or experience side effects.)

Aside from this, Año said he also directed the CIDG to investigate the group for holding “Flatten the Fear” event for alleged violations of quarantine rules such as social distancing and mandatory wearing of face masks.

“Inutusan na po natin ang PNP-CIDG para masusing imbestigahan ang naturang mass gathering kung dapat ba silang managot sa kanilang paglabag sa mga alintuntunin sa panahon ng pandemya,” Año said.

(I ordered the PNP-CIDG to probe the said mass gathering if they need to be sanctioned for violating protocols during the pandemic.)

“Maaaring gusto lamang ng grupong ito na makatulong sa pamahalaan para tuluyang masugpo ang pandemya, subalit ang kanilang idinaos na mass gathering at tahasang hindi pagsuot ng face mask ay lubhang delikado hindi lamang para sa kanila kundi pati na rin sa kani-kanilang mga pamilya,” he added.

(Maybe they just want to help the government in the COVID-19 fight but what they did was a public gathering and unable to wear face masks, which is dangerous not only to them but to their family.)

In a separate statement, the DILG said the participants in the group’s event reportedly did not wear face masks because the group believes that it is not needed due to “prophylaxis and preventive treatment of COVID-19.”

Año, likewise, urged the public to rely on authorities’ announcements regarding the COVID-19 protocols.

“Sa ating mga kababayan diyan kayo makinig sa authorities. Huwag sa kung ano anong grupo baka lalong makasama sa atin,” he said.

To our fellow countrymen, listen to authorities. Don’t believe in other groups giving regulations that would pose risk to public health.)

JPV

