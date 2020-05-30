Año to LGUs: Deploy more police, tanod to enforce health measures

LOCAL government units (LGUs) should deploy more policemen and watchmen (tanod) in public to enforce health protocols, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said on Saturday.

According to Año, as many areas, including Metro Manila, will be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ). It is the main responsibility of the LGUs to assure the health and safety of the residents.

“We cannot let our guards down until the medical community finds a medicine or vaccine to cure this disease,” Año said.

Law enforcers and other force multipliers should ensure physical distancing and check bio-safety compliance of the business establishments.

Moreover, Año urged people to report if their LGUs fail to implement health measures in their communities.