Año wants proof that closed Facebook accounts are from AFP, PNP

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Wednesday said he needs evidence that the shuttered Facebook accounts and pages were indeed owned by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP).

“They have to prove first that they are indeed official military and police Facebook accounts,” Año told INQUIRER.net in a text message, responding to the Facebook report that it removed 100 fake accounts and pages traced to the Philippine military and police for involvement in “coordinated inauthentic behavior.”

The accounts, which criticizes opposition, activism as well as communism, were most active last year when the anti-terrorism law was being discussed.

Año also said: “And I will only initiate an investigation if there are formal complaints from private individuals.”

