Anomali Partners with ACA Pacific to Extend Intelligence-Driven Threat Detection and Response Solutions Across the ASEAN Region

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Anomali , the leader in intelligence-driven extended detection and response (XDR) cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has entered into a new partnership with value-added distributor ACA Pacific, an established IT marketing and value-added distributor serving the ASEAN region. This new partnership will provide organizations across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand with the ability to improve detection and response to better address breaches and cyberattacks.

Anomali’s Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), Stree Naidu, said: “Together with ACA Pacific, Anomali will extend its reach to these new countries.“

“We see our partnership with ACA Pacific delivering close synergies for both companies. Anomali’s security offering strengthens ACA Pacific’s cybersecurity portfolio, while their IT marketing and value-added distributor strength will be ideal for reaching out to our target markets.

As we continue to aggressively pursue channel opportunities like these in the region, we will provide our partners with valuable benefits, incentives, and support needed to reach markets that are demanding new levels of efficient and effective security products and services.”

Craig Gledhill, CEO for ACA Pacific, said: “ACA Pacific is excited to be appointed as Anomali’s distributor both in Singapore and the South-East Asia region. We are committed to providing our partners and customers the support they would expect when using the industry leading solutions Anomali provides.”

This new partnership channel will provide organizations across Asean with access to the award-winning Anomali portfolio, an innovative suite of products that leverages global intelligence with the precision attack detection and optimized response capabilities needed to address immediate and future breaches and attackers. Included in the offering are Anomali ThreatStream, a leading threat management platform, Lens, a Natural Language Processing (NLP) extension that identifies all threats in any web content to operationalize it across security infrastructures, and Match, an advanced XDR attack detection and response solution that quickly identifies and responds to threats in real-time by automatically correlating all security telemetry data against active threat intelligence.

ACA Pacific delivers high-tech products to ensure that businesses’ workflow runs smoothly. From artificial intelligence, 3D design, engineering and architecture, animation, network security, unified communication, anti-malware, up to virtual and augmented reality, ACA helps to keep business moving forward. ACA Pacific was recently recognized as a winner in the Distributor Innovation – Incubation category at the Channel Asia Innovation Awards in 2021.

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in intelligence-driven extended detection and response (XDR) cybersecurity solutions. Anchored by big data management and refined by artificial intelligence, the Anomali XDR platform delivers proprietary capabilities that correlate the largest repository of global intelligence with telemetry from customer-deployed security solutions, empowering security operations teams to detect threats with precision, optimize response, achieve resiliency, and stop attackers and breaches. Our SaaS-based solutions easily integrate into existing security tech stacks through native cloud, multi-cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Founded in 2013, Anomali serves public and private sector organizations, ISACs, MSSPs, and Global 1000 customers around the world in every major industry. Leading venture firms including General Catalyst, Google Ventures, and IVP back Anomali. Learn more at: https://www.anomali.com/

About ACA Pacific

ACA Pacific Group is an established IT marketing and value-added distributor since 1986 across the Asia-Pacific region. Solutions offerings include selecting and integrating only best-of-breed software and hardware to meet customers’ requirements. ACA Pacific is very excited to be appointed as Anomali’s distributor both in Singapore and the South-East Asia region. We are committed to providing the partners and customers the support they would expect when using the industry leading solutions Anomali provides.