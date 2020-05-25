“‘Ano’ng kinagagalit mo?’: Angel Locsin schools netizens about mass testing”

Angel Locsin responded to a netizen who tried to lecture her about the definition of mass testing.

Angel Locsin gave one netizen a dose of his own medicine after coming at her for her tweet about the need for mass testing in the country.

Last Monday, May 18, the 35-year-old Kapamilya star — who was joined by her fellow Kapamilya star Anne Curtis in an advocacy pushing mass testing in the country — asked about the accuracy of a statement from a government official she came across on Twitter.

“Misquote lang ba ‘to? Kasi hindi ako makapaniwalang hindi tayo nagpre-prepare for mass testing na kailangang-kailangan ngayon,” she wrote.

While she had no intention to disrespect anyone, her words were taken out of context by certain news outlets — leading to the confusion of some netizens.

Right after her tweet made rounds online, a netizen named Kevin Madali called out the Kapamilya star on social media, questioning her sentiments on the need for mass testing amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

The netizen wrote: “Ipagpalagay nating ikaw ang pangulo Ms. Angel, tapos meron kang 110 Million na tao sa bansa mo at lahat sila nagdedemand ng mass testing. Pero alam mo sa sarili mo na hindi kakayanin ng health care system na meron ka na gawin ‘yun dahil limitado lang ang kaya nyung mai-test. Ano ang gagawin mo? San ka kukuha ng 110Million na test kits?”

The netizen added: “We salute you for always helping those people in need in times of disaster. Pero sana kapag nagbibigay kayong mga artista ng sentiments nyo, ginagamitan nyo rin ng utak.”

The said social media post was then shared by a certain Carlos Blanco on Twitter and wrote: “Read oh. Common sense at research din paminsan-minsan. ‘Wag Magmamaurong! #MassTestingNow #MassTestingNowPH.”

Locsin, who seemed to have lost her chill over the basher’s attempt to lecture her about mass testing, schooled the netizen by explaining in simple terms how it actually works.

“Ang lakas ng loob mong magsabi ng common sense eh hindi mo nga alam ang meaning ng ‘mass.; Hay. Kung may mass burial ba na gagawin, kasama ka ba sa ililibing bilang buong 110M ng population ang nilalaban mo? Hindi naman, di ba? So anong kinagagalit mo? Kumalma ka.”

Ang lakas ng loob mong magsabi ng common sense eh hindi mo nga alam ang meaning ng “mass”🙄 hay. Kung may mass burial ba na gagawin, kasama ka ba sa ililibing bilang buong 110M ng population ang nilalaban mo? Hindi naman, di ba? So anong kinagagalit mo? Kumalma ka https://t.co/6SPBGNwHOS — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) May 22, 2020

Angel Locsin is one of the biggest celebrities at the forefront of fighting COVID-19 in the country, donating tents and relief goods, among others.