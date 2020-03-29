Another COVID-19 patient dies in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Another patient has died of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Cebu, raising the total number of fatalities caused by the respiratory disease in the island to three.

The latest fatality is a 70-year-old man in Cebu City who died on Saturday, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) said.

The DOH also recorded three new cases of the COVID-19 in Cebu as of 5 p.m. of March 29.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu to 25.

Of the number, 20 are in Cebu City, two in Lapu-Lapu City, and one each in the town of Cordova and the cities of Mandaue and Talisay.

By 12:01 a.m. of March 30, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia will start implementing strict border control over Cebu City, which she called the “epicenter” of the infection here.

Those leaving Cebu City en route to other cities and towns in the province will be prohibited with some exceptions to health personnel and other essential workers, among others.

