Another COVID-19 patient in Quezon province dies

LUCENA CITY –– Another confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient had died in Quezon province, bringing the total number of local fatalities from the illness to seven.

In its 6:30 p.m. bulletin Thursday, the Quezon Public Information Office (QPIO), citing data from the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), reported the death of a COVID-19 carrier from Tayabas City.

The QPIO did not provide other details on the latest fatality.

The six other coronavirus deaths were from the towns of Candelaria, Unisan, Infanta, Calauag, Tiaong, and Sariaya.

The report showed that the recorded COVID-19 cases in Quezon rose to 53 from Wednesday’s 49.

The QPIO also reported that the province has one “probable” COVID-19 patient and 234 suspected carriers of the virus.

With the recovery of the four patients from Lucena (2), Tayabas City (1), and Sariaya (1), and the death of seven others, the number of active COVID-19 carriers in the province is down to 42. They are all confined in undisclosed hospitals.

The recovered patient from Tayabas on Wednesday has yet to be included in the IPHO tally. No explanation was provided by the IPHO and the Tayabas government.

The other 27 towns in the province, mostly those in the province’s outskirts, uplands and islands, remain COVID-19-free.

