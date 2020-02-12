Another drug pusher falls in Lucena drug sting

LUCENA CITY –– Another suspected drug pusher was arrested in a buy-bust operation here at noon Wednesday, police said.

Anti-illegal drug operatives collared Bryan Aristotelis, 31, after he sold a plastic sachet of “shabu” (crystal meth) to a police agent in a drug deal in Barangay 7 at 11:50 a.m., Lt. Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, said in a report.

The suspect, who is in the list of street-level illegal drug peddlers, yielded seven sachets of shabu worth P6,300.

The suspect was detained at the city police jail. He is facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

