Another earthquake hits Mindanao, felt at intensity III in GenSan

MANILA, Philippines – Another earthquake, measured at magnitude 4.3, struck the Mindanao province of Davao Occidental on Wednesday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The earthquake was located 7 km southeast of Malita town of Davao Occidental, at a depth of 174 km. Intensity III was recorded in General Santos City.

This earthquake comes an hour after a magnitude 5.0 quake off the seas of Sarangani province, which was felt at Intensity II in General Santos.

FEATURED STORIES

Phivolcs recorded instrumental intensities in General Santos and Malugon in Sarangani at intensity III, in Alabel, Sarangani at intensity II, and in Tupi, South Cotabato at intensity I.

No aftershocks and no damage are expected as of now.

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ