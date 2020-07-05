Another House employee tests positive for coronavirus; 11 employees now infected

MANILA, Philippines — Another employee of the House of Representatives has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The employee is the 11th confirmed case at the House.

House Secretary-General Jose Luis Montales on Sunday said the female staffer is assigned at the House Committee on Justice and was at the premises last June 24 “to pick up some materials.”

She also attended a brief meeting with her peers in the committee on June 15.

“It is with sadness that we announce that an employee assigned at the Committee on Justice tested positive for COVID- 19 today,” Montales said in a statement.

“We remind everyone to be extra cautious. With the lifting of restrictions on the movement of people and the opening of the economy, we are exposed to higher risk when we go outside of our home,” he added.

